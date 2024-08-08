AGL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-08

Rashid Mahmood made new FBR chief

Published 08 Aug, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Secretary Power Division, Rashid Mahmood as new Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). In this regard, the Establishment Division has issued a notification on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Rashid Mahmood, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary Power Division, under section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, is transferred and posted as Chairman FBR, under section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 with immediate effect and until further orders. It is reliably learnt that a summary was moved by Establishment Division to Prime Minister Office for appointment of Rashid Mahmood as new Chairman FBR.

Sources said that the Prime Minister has approved the resignation of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana.

Tiwana had sought retirement with effect from August 15 – six months ahead of reaching the age of superannuation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Rashid Mahmood made new FBR chief

