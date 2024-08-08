AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
Minister says digital transformation a critical pillar for future

Tahir Amin Published 08 Aug, 2024 07:24am

ISLAMABAD: The digital transformation is a critical pillar for Pakistan’s future as it will enable to create jobs, spur innovation and uphold values in a rapidly evolving world.

This was stated by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal while addressing at the Digital Nation Summit organised by GSMA in collaboration with Ministry of IT and Telecom, here on Wednesday.

The minister further stated that the government is committed to building a comprehensive cyber security framework which safeguards people, businesses and government institutions against emerging threats. He emphasised on embracing digitalisation and ensuring equal access for all as the government is laying the foundation for sustainable future

While expressing the government’s commitment to building a digital Pakistan, the minister said that the aim is to foster a digital economy, a vibrant digital society and an empowered digital citizenry.

The minister for planning said our vision for a digital Pakistan is deeply rooted in the 5Es. He pointed out that one of the key pillars of 5Es is e-Pakistan which is focused on transforming Pakistan into a knowledge economy through digitalization.

He said digital Pakistan is poised to open new horizons of opportunities for our people. He mentioned that our digital infrastructure is expanding rapidly and we are building information highways to provide access to information and data across the country.

The minister said the government will prioritise initiatives that promote digital education and vocational training.

Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja expressed satisfaction over the increase in IT-related exports and said the government is actively taking measures to further bolster them. She said our policies are aimed at enabling an ecosystem that allows the businesses to thrive.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Khawaja said that the present government is committed for the fulfillment of Digital Pakistan vision. She also emphasised the need of ending digital divide between rural and urban areas of the country.

She said that effective steps are being taken for boosting Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the country. “We are working on National IT Policy focused on ease of doing business and tax breaks to accelerate economic activity in this sector”, said the minister.

Julian Gorman, Head of APAC at the GSMA, said: Pakistan has the potential to realise its aspiration to become a Digital Nation. First it must scale its connected population to strengthen its basic digital economy enabler. Then by adopting a whole-of-government approach and investing in the five key pillars of infrastructure, innovation, data governance, security, and people, Pakistan can unlock its full digital potential, improve the lives of its citizens, and drive sustainable economic growth.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Ministry of IT and Telecom and GSMA launched Digital Nation Pakistan Initiative in the Digital Nation Summit 2024. PTA and the MoIT&T also launched the implementation of Pakistan’s first-ever of Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy. The strategy aims to empower women in the digital space, bridging the gender gap and fostering equal opportunities in the tech industry.

Chairman PTA Major General (retired) Hafeezur Rehman, said that in collaboration with relevant stakeholders they will continue to drive sector for enhanced connectivity by offering advanced technologies and services to the people of Pakistan. Chairman PTA also presented the Pakistan’s first-ever Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy for its implementation to the Government of Pakistan at the Summit.

Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said to stay on track with the bold vision for Digital Pakistan, we must focus on collaboration and coordination, aligning our efforts towards common goals and working closely with government bodies and private sector partners to drive the digital transformation needed for Pakistan's prosperity.

Aamir emphasised that as the industry and government step forward to turn the Digital Pakistan vision into action, it is crucial to focus on five key factors including infrastructure, talent, IT products & startups, digital transformation, and IT services and BPO.

“It’s only through building a robust infrastructure, developing a skilled workforce, fostering an innovative startup ecosystem, modernizing traditional sectors through advanced technology, and providing high-quality solutions and outsourcing capabilities that we can truly bring the Digital Pakistan vision to light,” he stated.

