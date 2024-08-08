LHC advises PTI to submit fresh application

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday advised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to submit a fresh application to the deputy commissioner Lahore for holding a rally on August 14 other than Minar-i-Pakistan.

The court was hearing a petition by PTI Lahore President Akmal Khan challenging the deputy commissioner’s refusal to grant permission for the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Earlier, the court hearing the petition observed that the court allowed political gatherings in the past.

A law officer contended that political activities were not permitted on August 14 due to issues of law and order.

The law officer also presented the law which authorized the government to allow or disallow any gathering.

He further stated that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) itself was organizing an event at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14.

The petitioner’s lawyer suggested Nasser Bagh or Mochi Gate as alternative venues.

The court instructed the DC Lahore to decide on the petitioner’s request for holding the rally at an alternate location.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024