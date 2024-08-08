Gold prices decline

KARACHI: The local gold market on Wednesday continued to see a slight fall as the global bullion value plunged below $2400 an ounce, traders said.

The gold prices inched down for the third strait session this week by another Rs500 and Rs429 to Rs255,500 per tola and Rs219, 050 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, bullion value further receded by $17 to $2393 an ounce with silver standing firm at $27 an ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices remained steady at Rs2850 per tola and Rs2434.41 per 10 grams, traders added.

