AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,186 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,336 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 77,114 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,847 No Change 0 (0%)
Markets Print 2024-08-08

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 07, 2024) .
Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2024 06:22am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 07, 2024) .

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 77,114.49
High:                      77,800.04
Low:                       77,086.82
Net Change:                    76.85
Volume (000):                128,804
Value (000):               7,415,157
Makt Cap (000)         2,435,897,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,821.17
NET CH                    (+) 198.18
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,272.49
NET CH                     (+) 45.50
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,766.56
NET CH                     (-) 93.37
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,839.72
NET CH                     (+) 24.58
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,571.69
NET CH                     (+) 24.33
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,964.96
NET CH                     (+) 42.26
------------------------------------
As on:                07-August-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

