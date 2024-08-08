KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 07, 2024) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 77,114.49 High: 77,800.04 Low: 77,086.82 Net Change: 76.85 Volume (000): 128,804 Value (000): 7,415,157 Makt Cap (000) 2,435,897,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,821.17 NET CH (+) 198.18 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,272.49 NET CH (+) 45.50 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,766.56 NET CH (-) 93.37 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,839.72 NET CH (+) 24.58 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,571.69 NET CH (+) 24.33 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,964.96 NET CH (+) 42.26 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-August-2024 ====================================

