BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 07, 2024) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 77,114.49
High: 77,800.04
Low: 77,086.82
Net Change: 76.85
Volume (000): 128,804
Value (000): 7,415,157
Makt Cap (000) 2,435,897,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,821.17
NET CH (+) 198.18
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,272.49
NET CH (+) 45.50
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,766.56
NET CH (-) 93.37
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,839.72
NET CH (+) 24.58
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,571.69
NET CH (+) 24.33
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,964.96
NET CH (+) 42.26
------------------------------------
As on: 07-August-2024
====================================
