Aug 07, 2024
Markets

Sri Lankan shares close little changed

  • CSE All-Share index ended 0.01% higher at 11,294.71 points.
Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 07:16pm

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares settled little changed on Wednesday, as gains in information technology stocks offset losses in communication services.

The CSE All-Share index ended 0.01% higher at 11,294.71 points.

Ceylinco Holdings and Lanka Ashok Leyland were the top gainers on the benchmark index, rising 4.2% and 6.2%, respectively.

Nuwara Eliya Hotels and Gestetner of Ceylon were the top losers, logging 1.2% and 7.3% declines, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares edge higher led by utilities

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 13.4 million shares from 24.3 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 320.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.1 million) from 582.1 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 25.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth around 318 million rupees, the data showed.

