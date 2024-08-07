AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,176 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 25,317 Decreased By -64 (-0.25%)
KSE100 77,114 Decreased By -76.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 24,847 Decreased By -55.4 (-0.22%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields fall as rate hike bets recede after BOJ’s dovish comments

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 02:47pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday as expectations for the Bank of Japan’s rate hike receded after dovish comments from its influential deputy governor.

BOJ’s Shinichi Uchida said on Wednesday the central bank will not hike interest rates when markets are unstable, playing down the chance of a near-term hike in borrowing costs.

The two-year JGB yield, the most sensitive to the BOJ’s policy rate, fell 2 bps to 0.265%. The five-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.41%.

“Uchida’s remarks eased the hawkish image of the BOJ.

He clarified that the BOJ is not in a hurry to raise the rates as the market expected,“ said Naoya Hasegawa, chief bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

After the BOJ unexpectedly raised its policy rate to 0.25% last week, the market turned cautious about the rate hike pace, driving expectations that the policy rate could be raised to 0.5% this year and to 0.75% by next year.

Markets reacted to Uchida’s comments by paring the probability of a rate rise in October to just 25%.. Futures contracts pegged to the BOJ’s overnight call rate expiring in March indicates the policy rate to be at 0.32%.

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point (bp) to 0.8%, after hitting 0.905% earlier in the session. The 30-year JGB yield surged 8.3 bps to 2.185%, ahead of an auction for the bonds with the same maturity on Thursday.

“The market is cautious about the outcome after the weak auction of 10-year bonds on Tuesday,” said Miki Den, senior Japan rate strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities The 40-year JGB yield rose 10.5 bps to 2.440%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 3 bps to 1.735%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields fall as rate hike bets recede after BOJ’s dovish comments

Bangladesh army refused to suppress protest, sealing Sheikh Hasina’s fate

PTI challenges Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 in SC

KSE-100 marginally higher as intra-day profit-taking kicks in

Pakistan’s pharma company BF Biosciences looks to raise at least Rs1.38bn through IPO

MCB Bank posts earnings of Rs16.8bn in 2Q2024, up over 14% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

FO in contact with US on Pakistani man charged with alleged ties to Iran

Capacity payments: Imran Khan govt extended favour to some IPPs: minister

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

Read more stories