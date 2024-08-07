AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 113.01 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.05%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.4%)
DFML 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.05%)
DGKC 82.06 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.72%)
FCCL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.21%)
FFBL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.92%)
FFL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 144.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.61%)
HUMNL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.11%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.77%)
NBP 47.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.83%)
OGDC 130.85 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.26%)
PAEL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PPL 112.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.78%)
PRL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.33%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
SEARL 58.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.58%)
TOMCL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.1%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TREET 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.56%)
TRG 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.69%)
UNITY 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,254 Increased By 47.8 (0.58%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 221.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 77,653 Increased By 462.1 (0.6%)
KSE30 25,006 Increased By 103.7 (0.42%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-08-07

Women's skills and fitness camp starts tomorrow

Muhammad Saleem Published August 7, 2024 Updated August 7, 2024 07:22am

LAHORE: As many as 25 women cricketers will take part in a ‘Skills and Fitness Camp’ here at the National Cricket Academy from August 8 to 24.

The women’s national selection committee has selected the players to prepare them for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled in Bangladesh from October 3 to 20.

For the 17-day camp, the players will arrive on August 7, and will take part in different fitness sessions from August 8 to 18. The sessions include players’ medical screening, fitness and fielding drills. From August 19, until the conclusion of the camp, the players will feature in skills sessions, which include net sessions under the supervision of the national coaching staff.

The 25 players include nine batters, eight bowlers, six all-rounders and two wicket-keepers.

Players: All-rounders – Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tuba Hassan; Batters – Ayesha Zafar, Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin and Yusra Amir; Fast Bowlers: Diana Baig, Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Tasmia Rubab, Waheeda Akhtar and Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz; Spinners – Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal and Umm-e-Hani; Wicket-keepers: Muneeba Ali and Najiha Alvi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan women cricket team National Cricket Academy women T20 World Cup Women skills and fitness camp

Comments

200 characters

Women's skills and fitness camp starts tomorrow

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s IDR to ‘CCC+’

Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

NA passes elections amendment bill amid PTI protest

Educational, health institutions: Senate panel tells FBR to give details of tax, duty relief

Misclassification of steel products: FBR urged to recover taxes from importers

Road, rail link with CA states and Europe: Authorities directed to finalise strategic plans

OICCI explains its contributions to country’s economy

IIOJK: NA denounces India’s revocation of special status

Read more stories