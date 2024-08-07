Women's skills and fitness camp starts tomorrow

LAHORE: As many as 25 women cricketers will take part in a ‘Skills and Fitness Camp’ here at the National Cricket Academy from August 8 to 24.

The women’s national selection committee has selected the players to prepare them for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled in Bangladesh from October 3 to 20.

For the 17-day camp, the players will arrive on August 7, and will take part in different fitness sessions from August 8 to 18. The sessions include players’ medical screening, fitness and fielding drills. From August 19, until the conclusion of the camp, the players will feature in skills sessions, which include net sessions under the supervision of the national coaching staff.

The 25 players include nine batters, eight bowlers, six all-rounders and two wicket-keepers.

Players: All-rounders – Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tuba Hassan; Batters – Ayesha Zafar, Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin and Yusra Amir; Fast Bowlers: Diana Baig, Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Tasmia Rubab, Waheeda Akhtar and Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz; Spinners – Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal and Umm-e-Hani; Wicket-keepers: Muneeba Ali and Najiha Alvi.

