Two critical media bills reviewed: Tarar says ready to bring JPC under his ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting reviewed two significant pieces of legislation: the Right to Access Information (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Syed Ali Zafar in which key issues concerning media and information legislation were discussed.

Federal Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar participated in the session and provided updates on critical bills and legislative matters.

The information minister briefed the committee on the Right to Access Information (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, highlighting their importance for media professionals’ rights and protections.

The minister clarified that managerial and supervisory roles fall under the non-journalist category, separate from journalistic professions. This distinction is crucial for the legislation, which integrates these categories into the legal framework. He also discussed the status of the Journalists Protection Commission, which was previously under the Ministry of Human Rights.

The minister expressed readiness to take over the commission, emphasising that funds are available for journalists’ protection.

Addressing concerns about delays, Tarar noted that previous governments had left the bills pending. He urged the Ministry of Human Rights to expedite the process and is prepared to follow any procedures required for appointing the commission’s chairperson. He also requested the committee to establish a timeline for the bill’s progress.

The meeting also covered the Punjab Defamation Act 2024, which has sparked debate.

The minister criticised the use of defamation laws to address disputes abroad, pointing to unresolved cases involving Chinese companies. He emphasised that the Punjab law, while valid in its jurisdiction, should not interfere with federal matters.

Additionally, the committee discussed a proposed Digital Rights Protection Authority Bill.

The minister revealed that the bill had been postponed for stakeholder consultations, and a cabinet committee has been formed to oversee this process.

Highlighting concerns about digital crimes and the risks associated with online content, the minister stressed the need for strict regulations to prevent harmful content and protect individuals.

He acknowledged Punjab’s right to pass its own laws but reiterated that federal discussions should focus on broader issues.

The committee supported the minister’s proposal for timely legislative action and agreed to continue discussions on these critical issues affecting media and digital rights.

