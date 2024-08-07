AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
Minister discusses solar panel supply project

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2024 05:38am

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Shah presided over a meeting on free solar supply project with senior officials and NGOs on the direction of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Secretary Energy Mossadegh Ahmed Khan, CEO (SPHF) Khalid Sheikh, Director Sindh Solar Energy Project Mahfouz Qazi and heads of various NGOs participated in the meeting that discussed the supply of solar panels with support of the World Bank.

Nasir Shah said that the supply of solar panels will be started this month.

He said transparency in the project should be ensured. “We will start the process of distributing solar panels in each division and district soon.”

Nasir Shah said that the Sindh government wants to provide relief to the people by providing them cheap electricity. He said expensive electricity has already gone beyond the purchasing power of the common man.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Syed Nasir Shah Solar Panel

