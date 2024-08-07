Markets Print 2024-08-07
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (August 06, 2024).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 279.24 280.40 AED 75.83 76.35
EURO 303.86 305.99 SAR 74.04 74.55
GBP 354.75 357.13 INTERBANK 278.60 278.75
JPY 1.88 1.94
