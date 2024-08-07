KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 06, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 77,191.34 High: 77,746.56 Low: 77,035.96 Net Change: 106.85 Volume (000): 149,775 Value (000): 6,787,646 Makt Cap (000) 2,438,325,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,622.99 NET CH (+) 111.85 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,226.99 NET CH (-) 100.6 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,859.93 NET CH (+) 69.18 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,815.14 NET CH (+) 89.84 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,547.36 NET CH (+) 7.97 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,922.70 NET CH (+) 58.82 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-August-2024 ====================================

