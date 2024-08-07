Markets Print 2024-08-07
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 06, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 06, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 77,191.34
High: 77,746.56
Low: 77,035.96
Net Change: 106.85
Volume (000): 149,775
Value (000): 6,787,646
Makt Cap (000) 2,438,325,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,622.99
NET CH (+) 111.85
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,226.99
NET CH (-) 100.6
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,859.93
NET CH (+) 69.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,815.14
NET CH (+) 89.84
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,547.36
NET CH (+) 7.97
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,922.70
NET CH (+) 58.82
------------------------------------
As on: 06-August-2024
====================================
