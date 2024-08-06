Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (August 05, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               279.29   280.41    AED                75.85     76.35
EURO                303.88   305.69    SAR                74.07     74.53
GBP                 355.45   357.94    INTERBANK         278.50    278.65
JPY                                                        1.91      1.95
=========================================================================

