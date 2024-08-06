Markets Print 2024-08-06
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (August 05, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.29 280.41 AED 75.85 76.35
EURO 303.88 305.69 SAR 74.07 74.53
GBP 355.45 357.94 INTERBANK 278.50 278.65
JPY 1.91 1.95
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments