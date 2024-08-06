Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 05, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 77,084.49
High:                       78,330.1
Low:                       76,943.24
Net Change:                  1141.49
Volume (000):                169,487
Value (000):              11,244,641
Makt Cap (000)         2,434,955,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,511.14
NET CH                     (-) 347.6
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,327.59
NET CH                    (-) 144.63
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,790.75
NET CH                    (-) 457.73
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,725.30
NET CH                    (-) 497.63
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,539.39
NET CH                     (-) 87.38
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,863.88
NET CH                     (-) 89.14
------------------------------------
As on:                05-August-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

