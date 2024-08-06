KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 05, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 77,084.49 High: 78,330.1 Low: 76,943.24 Net Change: 1141.49 Volume (000): 169,487 Value (000): 11,244,641 Makt Cap (000) 2,434,955,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,511.14 NET CH (-) 347.6 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,327.59 NET CH (-) 144.63 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,790.75 NET CH (-) 457.73 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,725.30 NET CH (-) 497.63 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,539.39 NET CH (-) 87.38 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,863.88 NET CH (-) 89.14 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-August-2024 ====================================

