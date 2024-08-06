Markets Print 2024-08-06
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 05, 2024).
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 05, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 77,084.49
High: 78,330.1
Low: 76,943.24
Net Change: 1141.49
Volume (000): 169,487
Value (000): 11,244,641
Makt Cap (000) 2,434,955,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,511.14
NET CH (-) 347.6
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,327.59
NET CH (-) 144.63
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,790.75
NET CH (-) 457.73
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,725.30
NET CH (-) 497.63
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,539.39
NET CH (-) 87.38
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,863.88
NET CH (-) 89.14
------------------------------------
As on: 05-August-2024
====================================
