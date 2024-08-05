Futures spread up 765bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 765bps to 16.97 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained very thin as average daily volumes declined by 71.2 percent to 80.67 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 280.39 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 56.9 percent to Rs 5.24 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 12.15 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024