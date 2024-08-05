Fish mortality rate in Rawal Dam: CDA chief takes notice of increase

ISLAMABAD: The chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Sunday took notice of the increased fish mortality rate in Rawal Dam.

Randhawa, who is also commissioner Islamabad, directed the a team headed by Talat Gondal, member environment and administration to visit Rawal Dam and probe into the matter.

The team along with the officials from the environment protection department visited Rawal Dam. The team took samples which were sent to Environment Protection Department of the Punjab Fisheries Department and the Fisheries Research Institute of NARC, Islamabad to ascertain the actual facts of the mortality of fish.

These departments have been directed to submit their reports within two days.

It was observed that mortality took place in the last week of July and the dead fish has been removed while the situation has improved.

Furthermore, CDA has initiated the process and invited expression of interest for sewerage treatment plant upstream to address the issue on the permanent basis and prevent the contamination of water, an everlasting solution of this chronic issue. The occurrence of fish mortality is closely being monitored and reported by the Watch and Ward Staff deputed at the dam.

