Pakistan

Imran says would be ‘foolish’ not to have good relations with army

Reuters Published August 4, 2024
Photo file
Photo file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan said on Sunday it would be “foolish” not to have “excellent” relations with the army.

Ahead of Monday’s anniversary of his jailing on dozens of charges ranging from corruption to leaking state secrets, Imran also said in written responses to Reuters questions that he held no grudges against the United States, whom he has also blamed for his 2022 ouster from office.

“Given Pakistan’s geographical position and the military’s significant role in the private sector, it would be foolish not to foster such a relationship,” Imran wrote in replies relayed by his media and legal team.

“We are proud of our soldiers and armed forces,” he said.

The former premier said his criticisms since his ouster had been directed at individuals, not the military as an institution. “The miscalculations of the military leadership shouldn’t be held against the institution as a whole.”

Imran Khan says will talk to those who wield ‘real power’

On Wednesday, Imran offered to hold “conditional negotiations” with the nation’s military - if “clean and transparent” elections were held and the “bogus” cases against his supporters were dropped.

Pakistan’s army and government did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Imran’s remarks to Reuters. They have both repeatedly denied his assertions.

The United States denies any role in his ouster.

In his replies, the 71-year-old former cricket star did not specify what he wanted to discuss with the military.

Imran Khan says ready to hold talks with military

‘Open to any dialogue’ with army

No Pakistani prime minister has completed a full five-year term in office, and most have served time in jail.

Imran, who lost power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence, has said the army has been backing what he calls the politically motivated cases against him, which the military has denied.

Still, he said, there would be “no harm” in engaging if he should be released from jail and seek to return to power.

PTI will only speak to establishment: IK

“We are open to any dialogue that could help improve the dire situation in Pakistan,” he said, adding that it was useless to open any such talks with the coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which he says does not enjoy public backing because he claims it won a stolen election in February.

Rather, Imran said, it would be “more productive to engage with those who actually wield power”.

The military – which says Imran and his party were behind attacks on military installations last year during widespread protests against his detention – has previously ruled out any talks with him.

Imran’s imprisonment has added to political volatility in Pakistan, which has experienced a prolonged economic crisis and last month received a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The political instability since his ouster from power helped force Islamabad to accept the IMF’s painful fiscal consolidation requirements, which have burdened the people with heavy taxes, analysts say.

The IMF has called for political stability to help put the $350 billion economy on a recovery path.

K F Khan Aug 04, 2024 11:37pm
When exactly did this dawn upon him?
