Nigerian president calls for end to protests, ‘bloodshed’

AFP Published 04 Aug, 2024 11:54am

ABUJA: Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu called for the suspension of nationwide protests and an end to “bloodshed” on Sunday after security forces cracked down on rallies over economic hardship.

Thousands of demonstrators began taking to the streets last week to protest government policies and the high cost of living.

Rights group Amnesty International has accused security forces of killing at least 13 protesters, while police say seven people died and deny responsibility.

In a televised address, Tinubu urged the demonstrators “to suspend any further protest and create room for dialogue,” his first public comments on the rallies since they started on Thursday.

Bomb kills 19 in northern Nigeria’s Borno state: security sources

“I have heard you loud and clear. I understand the pain and the frustration that drive these protests, and I want to assure you that our government is committed to listening and addressing the concerns of our citizens,” he said.

“But we must not let violence and destruction tear our nation apart,” he warned. “We must stop further bloodshed, violence and destruction.”

Tinubu also used the speech to defend his record and outline measures he said would benefit young Nigerians and the economy.

