World

Bomb kills 19 in northern Nigeria’s Borno state: security sources

AFP Published 01 Aug, 2024 01:47pm

KANO: A bomb exploded in a tea house in a village in northeast Nigeria, killing 19 people and wounding two dozen more, security sources said on Thursday.

The Wednesday night blast in Kawuri village in Borno State was one of the deadliest in recent years in northeast Nigeria, where violence from a grinding militant conflict has been on the decline.

String of Nigeria suicide attacks kill at least 18

“There was an explosion at a tea joint in Kawuri around 8:00 pm yesterday. We have recovered 19 dead bodies and 27 injured,” Ibrahim Liman, a member of an anti-militia that works with the army, told AFP.

Two other militiamen confirmed the toll.

