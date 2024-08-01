Bomb kills 19 in northern Nigeria’s Borno state: security sources

KANO: A bomb exploded in a tea house in a village in northeast Nigeria, killing 19 people and wounding two dozen more, security sources said on Thursday.

The Wednesday night blast in Kawuri village in Borno State was one of the deadliest in recent years in northeast Nigeria, where violence from a grinding militant conflict has been on the decline.

“There was an explosion at a tea joint in Kawuri around 8:00 pm yesterday. We have recovered 19 dead bodies and 27 injured,” Ibrahim Liman, a member of an anti-militia that works with the army, told AFP.

Two other militiamen confirmed the toll.