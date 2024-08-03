SAU unveils renovated Model Horticulture Garden

HY7DERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, has unveiled its newly renovated Model Horticulture Garden. The inauguration ceremony, officiated by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri along with Dr. Huma Bukhari, Vice Chancellor of Newport University Karachi, marked a significant milestone for the institution.

The visionary project, led by Dr. Fateh Marri, has transformed the garden into a vibrant hub of horticultural excellence.

The garden now boasts a diverse array of fruits and flowers, complemented by a waiting area, offices, and state-of-the-art classrooms for horticulture students. The renovation also includes a cutting-edge research area, enhanced lighting, and security measures, creating a safe and inviting environment for students and visiting families alike.

At the ceremony, Dr. Fateh Marri expressed immense pride in the garden's transformation, describing it as one of the most beautiful and meticulously maintained gardens in the Hyderabad district and Sindh. He highlighted the garden's potential to provide an ideal setting for students and researchers to explore and conduct research on various horticultural species.

Dr. Huma Bukhari praised the initiative, emphasizing Dr. Marri's instrumental role in the university's development. She lauded the Model Horticulture Garden as a national benchmark, setting new standards for excellence in horticultural education and research.

Dr. Mujahid Laghari, Chairman of the Horticulture Department, offered an insightful overview of the garden's features and its future research potential. The event was well-attended by deans, professors, and heads of various academic and administrative departments.

The ceremony concluded with a guided tour of the garden, leaving attendees thoroughly impressed by the remarkable transformation and the immense potential it holds for advancing horticultural education and research.

