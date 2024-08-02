AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.50 against the US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 2, 2024

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.5, a gain of Re0.16, against the greenback.

On Thursday, the currency had settled at 278.66 against the US dollar.

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the US currency as traders have an eye on some strong positive indicators.

Globally, the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc traded near multi-month highs against the US dollar on Friday after an unexpected slump in US manufacturing fuelled fears of a downturn, sending stocks and bond yields tumbling.

The yen was steady at 149.49 per dollar as of 0400 GMT, after strengthening as far as 148.51 overnight for the first time since mid-March. The franc gained about 0.1% to 0.87225 per dollar, and earlier reached its highest since early February at 0.8722.

They were the only two major currencies to outperform the dollar overnight, which itself draws safe-haven flows, paradoxically even when the United States is the cause for concern.

US 10-year Treasury yields plunged as much as 14 basis points to 3.965% overnight, breaching the psychological 4% barrier for the first time in six months, and extended those declines in Asia to a low as 3.944%.

Following the dour manufacturing numbers, traders now see 27.5% odds that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 50 basis on Sept. 18, up from 12% odds a day earlier, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday but were on course for a fourth successive weekly decline as signs of disappointing global fuel demand growth outweigh fears of supply disruptions on rising Mideast tensions.

Brent crude futures gained 46 cents, or 0.6%, to $79.98 a barrel by 0841 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.82.

Both benchmarks have declined by more than 7% over the last four weeks in the longest streak of consecutive weekly losses this year.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Friday

BID                            Rs 278.50

OFFER                      Rs 278.70

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR gained 5 paise for buying and 8 paise for selling against USD, closing at 279.21 and 280.41, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 26 paise for buying and 31 paise for selling, closing at 300.24 and 302.24, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 1 paise for both buying and selling, closing at 75.85 and 76.36, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR remained unchanged for buying and gained 3 paise for selling, closing at 74.11 and 74.57, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Friday

BID                            Rs 279.21

OFFER                      Rs 280.41

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

ECC approves urea import proposal

Apr-Jun quarter: Nepra approves Rs6.69bn negative adjustment for KE

Senate panel told: Ogra takes over oil demand-supply function

2024-29 sell-off roadmap presented to Dar

India, BD enact new law: Ministry working on draft ‘Dam Safety Act’

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.12pc

No visa-free entry for Indians, Afghans, Cabinet told

Petroleum policy: New PD terms could discourage $5bn potential investment

July petroleum sales dip 11pc to 1.2m tons yoy

SECP commissioners’ interview: Selection body reconstituted

Read more stories