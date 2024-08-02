AGL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AIRLINK 106.67 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.98%)
BOP 5.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (14.12%)
DCL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.88%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
DGKC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.22%)
FCCL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
FFBL 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.75%)
FFL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 149.68 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (2.31%)
HUMNL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.92%)
MLCF 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.97%)
NBP 47.81 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.4%)
OGDC 130.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.01%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.84%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.19%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.22%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (6.82%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.39%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.21%)
TRG 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.76%)
UNITY 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,318 Increased By 91.2 (1.11%)
BR30 25,914 Increased By 434.8 (1.71%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.8 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,233 Increased By 188.1 (0.75%)
Aug 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-02

Turkey blocks NATO-Israel cooperation

Reuters Published August 2, 2024 Updated August 2, 2024 09:14am

ANKARA: Turkey has blocked cooperation between NATO and Israel since October because of the war in Gaza and said the alliance should not engage with Israel as a partner until there is an end to the conflict, sources familiar with the process said.

Israel carries the status of NATO partner and has fostered close relations with the military alliance and some of its members, notably its biggest ally the United States.

Prior to Israel’s offensive in Gaza - prompted by Palestinian group Hamas’ Oct. 7 rampage - NATO member Turkey had been working to mend its long-strained ties with Israel.

Tayyip Erdogan says Turkiye will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel

Since then, Ankara has been fiercely critical of Israel’s operation in Gaza, which it says amounts to a genocide, and has halted all bilateral trade. It has also slammed many Western allies for their support of Israel.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the sources said that Turkey had vetoed all NATO engagement with Israel since October, including joint meetings and exercises, viewing Israel’s “massacre” of Palestinians in Gaza as a violation of NATO’s founding principles.

A UN inquiry in June found that both Israel and Hamas had committed war crimes in the early stages of the Gaza war. It said Israel’s actions constituted crimes against humanity because of the immense civilian losses. Israel rejects this and says its operation in Gaza, which has killed nearly 40,000 people, aims to eradicate Hamas.

Israel UN NATO Gaza Hamas Turkiye Gaza ceasefire Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide

Comments

200 characters

Turkey blocks NATO-Israel cooperation

FY25 sell-off plan likely to be approved today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs257,300 per tola

Joe Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Oil prices up but on course for fourth weekly fall amid demand concerns

Conditions for GST payment, tax returns relaxed

Imprest money: Govt weighs debit card against credit card for PSEs

IMF to approve $7bn EFF by end of month: Aurangzeb

Chinese citizens: Visa-free facility will be available from 14th: PM

Read more stories