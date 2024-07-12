AGL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-6.41%)
Tayyip Erdogan says Turkiye will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2024 12:35pm

ISTANBUL: Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday it is not possible for NATO to continue its partnership with the Israeli administration.

“Until comprehensive, sustainable peace is established in Palestine, attempts at cooperation with Israel within NATO will not be approved by Turkiye,” Erdogan said at a news conference at the NATO summit.

Turkiye also continues its diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, he said.

Erdogan said as well that he has instructed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to start to restore relations with Syria.

Israel says a soldier killed near border with Lebanon

Turkiye will extend an invitation to Assad “any time” for possible talks to restore relations between the two neighbours, Erdogan had said on Sunday.

Regarding F-16 sales to Turkiye, Erdogan said: “I talked to Mr. Biden. ‘I will solve this problem in 3-4 weeks’ he said’”.

In March, the US Senate defeated an effort to stop a $23 billion sale of F-16 jets and modernization kits to Turkiye allowed by President Joe Biden’s administration after Turkiye approved Sweden joining the NATO alliance.

He also said Turkiye expects solidarity from NATO allies in its fight against terrorism.

“It is not possible for us to accept the crooked relationship that some of our allies have established especially with the PYD/YPG, the extension of the terrorist organization PKK in Syria,” he said.

Turkiye says the YPG militia is a terrorist organisation, closely tied to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) group.

Turkiye Western allies list the PKK as terrorist group, but not the YPG.

Joe Biden says Israel-Gaza war should end now and Israel must not occupy Gaza

Turkiye goal is to become a permanent member, not just an observer, of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Erdogan also said.

The SCO is a security, political and economic club launched in 2001 by Russia and China and Central Asian states as a counterweight to Western alliances.

