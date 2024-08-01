Markets Print 2024-08-01
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 31, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 31, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 77,886.99
High: 79,151.82
Low: 77,810.17
Net Change: 741.82
Volume (000): 112,543
Value (000): 8,956,249
Makt Cap (000) 2,460,556,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,397.87
NET CH (-) 327.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,492.20
NET CH (-) 203.24
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,358.50
NET CH (-) 202.28
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,902.80
NET CH (-) 120.54
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,588.13
NET CH (-) 82.11
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,891.81
NET CH (-) 97.3
------------------------------------
As on: 31- JULY -2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments