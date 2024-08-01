KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 31, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 77,886.99 High: 79,151.82 Low: 77,810.17 Net Change: 741.82 Volume (000): 112,543 Value (000): 8,956,249 Makt Cap (000) 2,460,556,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,397.87 NET CH (-) 327.56 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,492.20 NET CH (-) 203.24 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,358.50 NET CH (-) 202.28 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,902.80 NET CH (-) 120.54 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,588.13 NET CH (-) 82.11 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,891.81 NET CH (-) 97.3 ------------------------------------ As on: 31- JULY -2024 ====================================

