Markets Print 2024-08-01

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 31, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2024 06:50am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 31, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 77,886.99
High:                      79,151.82
Low:                       77,810.17
Net Change:                   741.82
Volume (000):                112,543
Value (000):               8,956,249
Makt Cap (000)         2,460,556,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,397.87
NET CH                    (-) 327.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,492.20
NET CH                    (-) 203.24
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,358.50
NET CH                    (-) 202.28
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,902.80
NET CH                    (-) 120.54
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,588.13
NET CH                     (-) 82.11
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,891.81
NET CH                      (-) 97.3
------------------------------------
As on:                31- JULY -2024
====================================

