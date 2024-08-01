Sindh minister says will help resolve issues facing industrial units

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo has announced to take a delegation to Islamabad in the next week to follow up release of funds under PSDP schemes for SITE area, which are pending for two years now. Under the schemes, about 49 roads of SITE area shall be constructed.

Speaking at a meeting of SITE Association of Industry, he assured to look into the matter of setting up of SITE Development & Management Company on the pattern of DMCs, working in other industrial areas of Karachi. He also assured his full cooperation in resolving other issues facing the industry.

He announced to take strict action against those involved in setting up of encroachments in SITE area and directed the MD SITE Limited, present on the occasion, to take action against them.

The Minister also asked Secretary Industries Sindh, to report progress on the projects submitted for funding from the Infrastructure Development Cess.

Dharejo announced to convene a meeting of the Committee in the next couple of days to discuss the matter of water shortage and sub-soil licenses wherein, Mayor Karachi shall also be invited.

He directed the MD SITE Limited to complete the work on e-services within one week and report progress. He agreed to the suggestion of Zubair Motiwala that repair of leakages should be done by SITE Limited out of escrow account.

He also announced to call a meeting with Police Chief in the next week to discuss law & order related issues of SITE area.

SITE President Muhammad Kamran Arbi welcomed the Minister to the Association and thanked him for visiting on regular basis.

He highlighted major issues facing the industry which in particular included formation of SITE-DMC, PSDP Scheme for the construction of Roads in SITE area, MOA between SITE Limited and SSWMB, Water supply to Industries and Water Recycling Plant for SITE area at TP-1, etc.

He in particular mentioned that roads in some areas are in worse condition like at Naurus Roundabout, near Post Office, at Habib Chowrangi and road on backside of 63-Wing, etc. Some schemes of SITE area are also pending under Infrastructure Development Cess costing PKR 2 billion, he said.

Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala said that unfortunately, the decisions taken by the Board of Directors of SITE Limited are not implemented. Only decisions of choice are implemented.

The setting up of Combined Effluent Treatment Plant will resolve both the issues of non-availability of water and compliance issue for exporting industries. Against many years’ old quota of 8 MGD water, SITE area is still get only 1 MGD water. He mentioned that the share of textile sector in the overall exports of the country is declining which shows that industries are closing down.

Zubair Motiwala stressed the need to introduce Gated Community system for SITE area like Sunder Industrial Estate in Punjab to which, the Minster asked him to give him a plan first. Motiwala expressed concerns over kidnapping of industrialists and said that it has greatly shaken the confidence of businessmen who now feel themselves more insecure than before.

Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh requested the Minister to sort out the matter of issuance of license to sub-soil operators playing lead role in the matter to which, the Minister agreed.

He added that as part of one-window operation, the Industries Department should be the first door to knock for resolution of every issue faced by the industry.

He clarified that SITE industries need water but do not support water theft and requested the Minister to announce extension in the tenure of MD, SITE Limited, who is performing better than his predecessors.

He mentioned that SITE Limited has no funds for the maintenance of roads nor have equipment to carry out patch work on the roads, to which, the Minister assured to look into these matters.

Abdul Hadi, Chairman of law & Order sub-committee of the Association said that next generation is not ready to run factories due to law & order. Some so-called labour leaders are active in SITE, who blackmail factory owners. He stressed the need to call a meeting with IG Police to discuss and redress these issues.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting were Junaid Makda, Majyd Aziz, Abdul Rasheed, Saleem Nagaria, Riaz Uddin, Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi, Muhammad Hussain Moosani, SVP KCCI Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary Industries Sindh Muhammad Yaseen Shar Baloch and Managing Director SITE Limited Ghazanfar Ali Qadri.

