KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (July 28, 2024) and the forecast for Monday (July 29, 2024)....
====================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad 41-31 (ºC) 05-00 (%) 39-29 (ºC) 91-00 (%)
Karachi 36-30 (ºC) 06-00 (%) 35-29 (ºC) 66-00 (%)
Lahore 37-28 (°C) 66-00 (%) 34-27 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Larkana 45-32 (°C) 03-00 (%) 41-31 (°C) 66-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 40-30 (ºC) 06-00 (%) 38-28 (ºC) 78-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 35-25 (ºC) 43-00 (%) 32-25 (ºC) 46-00 (%)
Peshawar 36-29 (ºC) 65-00 (%) 35-28 (ºC) 67-00 (%)
Quetta 39-22 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 38-22 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 36-28 (ºC) 86-00 (%) 33-27 (ºC) 60-00 (%)
Sukkur 45-32 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 42-31 (ºC) 60-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:18 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:57 am (Tomorrow)
====================================================================
