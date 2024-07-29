AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-29

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (July 28, 2024) and the forecast for Monday (July 29, 2024)....
Recorder Report Published 29 Jul, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (July 28, 2024) and the forecast for Monday (July 29, 2024).

====================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                            TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad            41-31 (ºC) 05-00 (%)       39-29 (ºC) 91-00 (%)
Karachi              36-30 (ºC) 06-00 (%)       35-29 (ºC) 66-00 (%)
Lahore               37-28 (°C) 66-00 (%)       34-27 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Larkana              45-32 (°C) 03-00 (%)       41-31 (°C) 66-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas           40-30 (ºC) 06-00 (%)       38-28 (ºC) 78-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad         35-25 (ºC) 43-00 (%)       32-25 (ºC) 46-00 (%)
Peshawar             36-29 (ºC) 65-00 (%)       35-28 (ºC) 67-00 (%)
Quetta               39-22 (ºC) 01-00 (%)       38-22 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Rawalpindi           36-28 (ºC) 86-00 (%)       33-27 (ºC) 60-00 (%)
Sukkur               45-32 (ºC) 03-00 (%)       42-31 (ºC) 60-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                      07:18 pm                        (Today)
Sunrise:                     05:57 am                     (Tomorrow)
====================================================================

