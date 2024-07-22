FO condemns attack on Frankfurt consulate

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday strongly condemned attack by a gang of extremists on its consulate in Frankfurt, Germany and the failure of the German authorities to protect the sanctity and security of the premises of its consular Mission.

A statement issued by Office of the Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Office said that “Pakistan strongly condemned attack by a gang of extremists on its consulate in Frankfurt, Germany and the failure of the German authorities to protect the sanctity and security of the premises of its consular Mission.”

The FO added that under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 it is the responsibility of the host government to protect the sanctity of the consular premises and ensure the security of diplomats.

In this incident, the security of Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt was breached, endangering the lives of its consular staff.

We are conveying our strong protest to the German government, the FO further said adding that “we urge the German government to take immediate measures to fulfil its responsibilities under the Vienna Conventions and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions and staff of Pakistan in Germany and also urged the German authorities to take immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in the incident and hold to account those responsible for the lapses in security.”

