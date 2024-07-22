AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-22

FO condemns attack on Frankfurt consulate

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2024 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday strongly condemned attack by a gang of extremists on its consulate in Frankfurt, Germany and the failure of the German authorities to protect the sanctity and security of the premises of its consular Mission.

A statement issued by Office of the Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Office said that “Pakistan strongly condemned attack by a gang of extremists on its consulate in Frankfurt, Germany and the failure of the German authorities to protect the sanctity and security of the premises of its consular Mission.”

The FO added that under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 it is the responsibility of the host government to protect the sanctity of the consular premises and ensure the security of diplomats.

No plan to enter into any talks with terrorist bodies: FO

In this incident, the security of Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt was breached, endangering the lives of its consular staff.

We are conveying our strong protest to the German government, the FO further said adding that “we urge the German government to take immediate measures to fulfil its responsibilities under the Vienna Conventions and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions and staff of Pakistan in Germany and also urged the German authorities to take immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in the incident and hold to account those responsible for the lapses in security.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Foreign Office Germany FO Pakistan Foreign office Frankfurt consulate German authorities

Comments

200 characters

FO condemns attack on Frankfurt consulate

KE wants evaluation of proposal to convert Jamshoro plant to Thar coal

PM explains his govt’s approach to healthcare

FY24 cell phone imports soar 233pc to $1.89bn YoY

LHC suspends operation of SRO 350 (I)/2024

FPCCI demands reviewing agreements with IPPs

KP to shift 100 schools, 3050 mosques on solar energy

Regulatory environment major issue as foreign pharma cos exit Pakistan

APCCA appreciates decision of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, KPT

KP to earn receipts of Rs90bn from oil and gas sectors

Stability on cotton market as business activity picks up

Read more stories