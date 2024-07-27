AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
Vietnam’s Jan-July foreign investment inflows up 8.4% y/y at $12.55bn

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2024 10:19am

HANOI: Vietnam received foreign investment inflows of $12.55 billion from the start of the year to July 20, up 8.4% from the corresponding period a year earlier, the planning and investment ministry said on Saturday.

Foreign investment pledges, which indicate the size of future inflows, rose 10.9% in the period to $18 billion, it said in a report.

BYD to introduce three more car models to Vietnam market

Of those, 70% were due to be invested in manufacturing and processing, while 16% targeted real estate, it said.

Singapore was the top source of foreign investment pledges, followed by Hong Kong and Japan.

