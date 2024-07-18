Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

BYD to introduce three more car models to Vietnam market

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2024 09:24am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HANOI: Chinese electric carmaker BYD will introduce three more models to the Vietnamese market this October and plans to expand its dealerships to 100 in 2026, Chief Operations Officer of BYD Vietnam Vo Minh Luc said on Thursday.

BYD launched its first three pure electric models in Vietnam on Thursday, its latest attempt to further penetrate in Southeast Asian markets, where governments impose fewer trade barriers and tariffs.

The Shenzhen-based carmaker is selling the Dolphin, a compact hatchback, the compact crossover Atto 3, and a midsize sedan the Seal and has started taking reservations since June.

Chinese EV giant BYD to launch cars in Indonesia next week

“Vietnam is the last market BYD sets foot in in the Asia-Pacific region and is an important market in this region,” Luc said.

“BYD will continue to introduce three other models in October,” he added.

BYD will officially open 13 retail outlets in Vietnam from Saturday.

The carmaker plans to expand that to 100 in 2026, Luc said.

BYD

Comments

200 characters

BYD to introduce three more car models to Vietnam market

Oil prices rise on bigger-than-expected drop in US crude stocks

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Stock market maintains upward trajectory, KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

Bangladesh PM vows punishment as students mourn dead classmates

Wheat jumps 1%, rising for 2nd session on strong demand

Malaysia’s 99-year-old ex-PM Mahathir in hospital: aide

Homeland Security probing attack on Trump

Death inevitable, says preacher at centre of Indian stampede disaster

Pakistan summons Taliban envoy after attack on military base

Read more stories