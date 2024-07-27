Opposition leader’s office stands vacant after SC verdict: PA Speaker

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that the office of opposition leader stands vacant following the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on reserved seats.

While addressing a press conference on Friday, he said the opposition leader was representing the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and after the verdict, the SIC is no more a parliamentary party in the Punjab Assembly; the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has become the parliamentary party. “Hence, the office of opposition leader stands vacant now; you could not remain the opposition leader as your parliamentary party has been changed,” he added.

Talking about the suspension of opposition MPAs, the Speaker pointed out that he has the authority to suspend the membership of a provincial legislator using abusive language in the House. He was of the view that it was a shameful act to use abusive language against anyone’s family members and he would not allow anyone to use such words in the House.

“I gave a level playing field to everyone in the House; 70 percent of the time during a session was given to the opposition benches. I want to end this abusive culture and hence I have formed an ethics committee that will soon submit its report in the House,” he added.

He also said that they have to shun politics based on hatred, which has trickled down to common people. He averred that the political party (referring to the PTI) should not destabilise the country; “we all need to work together for the prosperity and security of the country”.

He also clarified that he would not allow anyone to claim a salary and allowances through fake attendance. He also said that the cases of 26 seats were still pending in the courts, adding that the government would not collapse if the verdict goes in the favour of the opposition.

