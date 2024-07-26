AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper set for third weekly decline on Chinese demand woes

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2024 05:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices were on track for a third consecutive weekly decline on Friday on concerns that a return of physical buying could be short-lived in top consumer China as the economy remains sluggish in the absence of significant stimulus.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $9,142 a metric ton by 1028 GMT. It was down 1.8% on a weekly basis.

More Chinese copper consumers returned to the market after a tepid two months, attracted by prices that had retreated by 17.8% from their record high in May.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFe) declined to a two-month low of 301,203 tons, data showed on Friday.

“Consumers have been waiting for this pullback for a while,” said Tom Price, head of commodities strategy at Liberum.

Copper falls below $9,000 level on China demand concerns

Price said he expects this dip-buying from physical users to provide short-term support to prices around the $9,000 level.

“But we still see some downside, with expectations of a quieter second-half,” he added.

China this month reported weaker than expected economic growth and investors were disappointed after a key leadership gathering pointed towards policy continuity rather than any structural shifts.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting on July 31 is also in focus, with investors looking for clues on interest rate cuts that market participants widely expect to begin in September.

A rate cut could pressure the U.S. currency, making dollar-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

In other metals, LME lead was up 1% at $2,048.50 a ton, zinc moved 0.9% lower to $2,656, tin rose 0.5% to $29,550, nickel was up 0.3% at $15,815 and aluminium gained 0.5% to $2,282.

Copper copper import LME copper copper market Copper prices

Comments

200 characters

Copper set for third weekly decline on Chinese demand woes

SBP widely seen cutting key policy rate on Monday

China’s central bank governor meets Pakistan finance minister in Beijing

PTI postpones Friday’s Islamabad protest

Rupee marginally up against US dollar

Fire erupts in Kashif Center at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

Police detains 17 people in firing case after Bugti clan clash in DHA

Oil set for third weekly decline, pressured by Gaza ceasefire hopes

SNGPL posts Rs10.6bn in profit in FY23, largely flat year-on-year

Joe Biden told Netanyahu to ‘finalize’ Gaza deal: White House

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories