Copper falls below $9,000 level on China demand concerns

BEIJING: London copper fell further on Thursday to trade below the $9,000 per-metric-ton level for the first time since early April, as concerns about demand in top consumer China weighed on the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.9% to $8,933.50 per ton by 0242 GMT, marking the ninth straight session of decline and the lowest level since April 3.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 2.5% to 72,970 yuan ($10,046.67) a ton, also a three-and-half month low.

The sell-off was sparked by fears about China demand after a key political gathering last week did not announce any specific measures to boost the economy and revive the property sector.

Copper around 3-1/2-month low on demand concerns, risk-off sentiment

Physical demand for the metal used in power and construction remained weak amid high inventories.

LME lead slid 0.6% to $2,032.50 a ton, zinc moved 1.5% lower to $2,644.50, tin slipped 1.7% to $29,280, nickel ticked 1.2% lower to $15,640, and aluminium shed 0.7% at $2,285.50.

SHFE aluminium was down 1.2% to 19,085 yuan a ton, nickel tumbled 3.1% to 124,410 yuan, lead dropped 1.4% to 18,710 yuan, tin moved down 0.8% to 245,730 yuan and zinc declined 1.8% to 22,530 yuan.