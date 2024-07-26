AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

China’s central bank governor meets Pakistan finance minister in Beijing

Reuters Published July 26, 2024 Updated July 26, 2024 05:26pm

BEIJING: China’s central bank governor Pan Gongsheng on Friday met with Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb where they exchanged views on bilateral finance cooperation, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China.

After Fitch, Aurangzeb apprises Moody’s reps on IMF deal, economic reforms

Aurangzeb arrived in Beijing on Thursday for talks on power sector debt relief alongside structural reforms suggested by the International Monetary Fund, two Pakistan government sources said.

China Pakistan People’s Bank of China Muhammad Aurangzeb Pan Gongsheng

Comments

200 characters

China’s central bank governor meets Pakistan finance minister in Beijing

SBP widely seen cutting key policy rate on Monday

PTI postpones Friday’s Islamabad protest

Rupee marginally up against US dollar

Fire erupts in Kashif Center at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

Police detains 17 people in firing case after Bugti clan clash in DHA

Oil set for third weekly decline, pressured by Gaza ceasefire hopes

SNGPL posts Rs10.6bn in profit in FY23, largely flat year-on-year

Joe Biden told Netanyahu to ‘finalize’ Gaza deal: White House

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories