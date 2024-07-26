China’s central bank governor meets Pakistan finance minister in Beijing

BEIJING: China’s central bank governor Pan Gongsheng on Friday met with Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb where they exchanged views on bilateral finance cooperation, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China.

After Fitch, Aurangzeb apprises Moody’s reps on IMF deal, economic reforms

Aurangzeb arrived in Beijing on Thursday for talks on power sector debt relief alongside structural reforms suggested by the International Monetary Fund, two Pakistan government sources said.