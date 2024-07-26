AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,295 Decreased By -111.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 26,102 Decreased By -351.9 (-1.33%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-26

Diplomats, privileged persons and entities: Conditional exemption of FED available on imports

Sohail Sarfraz Published 26 Jul, 2024 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: The exemption of federal excise duty would be available on the imports made by diplomats, diplomatic missions, privileged persons and privileged organizations under the updated Federal Excise Act 2005.

The revised Federal Excise Act 2005, updated up to June 30, 2024, revealed that the conditional exemption of FED would be available on the imports made by diplomats, diplomatic missions, privileged persons and privileged organizations which are covered under various Acts, Orders, Rules, Regulations and Agreements passed by the Parliament or issued or agreed by the government of Pakistan.

Under the Third Schedule (Conditional exemptions) of the Federal Excise Act 2005, all goods imported, produced or manufactured in Pakistan and services provided or rendered except such goods and services as are specified in the First Schedule shall be exempt from whole of excise duties.

Exemptions withdrawn: Rs1.8trn new taxation measures unveiled

Provided that goods and services specified in the Third Schedule shall be exempt from duty subject to such conditions and restrictions, if any, specified therein and no adjustment in terms of section 6 shall be admissible in respect of goods exempt from duty of excise whether conditionally or otherwise.

The FBR will charge 3 percent Federal Excise Duty on allotment or transfer of commercial property and first allotment or first transfer of open plots or residential property by any developer or builder in such mode and manner and subject to such conditions and restrictions as may be prescribed by the Board.

The rate of duty would be 3 percent of gross amount of consideration involved where the buyer is appearing on active taxpayer list maintained under section 181A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 on the date of acquisition of property.

The rate of duty would be 5 percent of gross amount of consideration involved where the buyer has not filed the income tax return by due date as specified in proviso to Rule 1A of Tenth Schedule to the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The rate of duty would be 7 percent of gross amount of consideration involved where the buyer is not appearing on active taxpayer list maintained under section 181A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 on the date of acquisition of property.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

imports FBR Federal Excise Duty Diplomats tax exemption Diplomatic missions privileged persons privileged entities

Comments

200 characters

Diplomats, privileged persons and entities: Conditional exemption of FED available on imports

Chinese team due next week: Planning ministry finalises its ‘wish list’

FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

‘Tax fraud’ definition expanded under revised Sales Tax Act 1990

Int’l arbitration with SHPL: PPIB seeks forex to cover expenses

Political turmoil, tax-laden budget: Businesses say Shehbaz govt ‘worse manager’ of economy: Gallup

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

Field formations blocking refunds on two primary grounds: ATIR

News industry: Govt has paid off Rs1.6bn dues, NA panel told

SC bench rules: Respondents not entitled to claim refund of special excise duty

Read more stories