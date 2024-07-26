Visa and travel: S Arabia will facilitate Pakistani tech cos: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy assured to support and facilitating Pakistani tech companies in getting visa and travel.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interest and enhancing ties in IT and Telecom sector between the two countries were discussed in the meeting.

Minister of State for IT Khawaja said Pakistan aspired to boost its relations with Saudi Arabia in the field of IT and Telecommunication.

She said that Saudi Arabia is attractive market for Pakistani tech companies, urging Saudi Arabia to facilitate Pakistani IT companies registered with Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), in getting visa and travelling for Saudi Arabia.

Fatima said that Pakistan also wanted jointly work with Saudi Arabia in the field of cybersecurity.

The ambassador said that Saudi Arabia will fully cooperate with Pakistan in the field of IT and Telecommunication. He also ensured to support and facilitating Pakistani tech companies in getting visa and travelling.

Director General International Coordination MoITT Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi was also present in the meeting.

