Markets Print 2024-07-26
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (July 25, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.50 279.70 AED 75.65 76.40
EURO 300.39 303.39 SAR 73.90 74.61
GBP 357.35 360.86 INTERBANK 278.25 278.38
JPY 1.79 1.83
=========================================================================
