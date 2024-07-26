KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 25, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,469.33 High: 79,776.96 Low: 78,330.59 Net Change: 927.68 Volume (000): 129,011 Value (000): 8,792,078 Makt Cap (000) 2,478,951,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,198.53 NET CH (-) 150.85 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,743.54 NET CH (-) 43.88 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,410.58 NET CH (-) 403.89 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,046.38 NET CH (-) 396.83 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,696.38 NET CH (-) 14.72 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,058.18 NET CH (-) 112.73 ------------------------------------ As on: 25- JULY -2024 ====================================

