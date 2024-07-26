Markets Print 2024-07-26
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 25, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,469.33
High: 79,776.96
Low: 78,330.59
Net Change: 927.68
Volume (000): 129,011
Value (000): 8,792,078
Makt Cap (000) 2,478,951,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,198.53
NET CH (-) 150.85
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,743.54
NET CH (-) 43.88
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,410.58
NET CH (-) 403.89
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,046.38
NET CH (-) 396.83
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,696.38
NET CH (-) 14.72
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,058.18
NET CH (-) 112.73
------------------------------------
As on: 25- JULY -2024
====================================
