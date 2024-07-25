AGL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AIRLINK 107.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.34%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.68%)
DGKC 89.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.82%)
FCCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.73%)
FFBL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.47%)
FFL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 150.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.29%)
MLCF 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.04%)
NBP 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
OGDC 131.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
PAEL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 115.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
PTC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.13%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
TREET 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.1%)
UNITY 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,379 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.32%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.27%)
KSE100 79,248 Decreased By -149 (-0.19%)
KSE30 25,447 Decreased By -70.7 (-0.28%)
Gold skids on profit-taking, US economic data on radar

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 10:00am

Gold prices fell nearly 1% on Thursday, as investors booked profits ahead of U.S. economic data that could offer more cues on when the central bank will cut interest rates this year and by how much.

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $2,377.29 per ounce by 0217 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 1.6% to $2,376.70.

“When you look from a fundamental perspective, there are no factors pressuring gold. So, it looks like we are seeing some profit-taking and from a technical perspective, prices could move lower,” said Kelvin Wong, OANDA’s senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.

Markets are awaiting the U.S. gross domestic product reading due at 1230 GMT and personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data - the Fed’s favoured measure of inflation - on Friday to calibrate their expectations of when rates might be cut.

Gold prices flat as investors focus on US economic data

Traders are expecting that the Federal Reserve will deliver a long-awaited rate cut in September. Non-yielding bullion’s appeal tends to shine in a low-interest-rate environment.

If PCE data shows that inflation is slowing and the Fed can cut rates in September, then we will see a resurgence in gold prices, Wong said.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed that gold prices are poised for a fresh run to record highs in coming months while platinum and palladium will stay below $1,000 per ounce in 2024.

“A continuation of election-related uncertainty and rising geopolitical threats will add more volatility and likely impact broader macro variables,” the World Gold Council said.

“This, in turn, could drive investors to evaluate how they might mitigate risk in their own portfolios and draw them towards a safe-haven asset like gold.”

Among other metals, spot silver fell 2.8% to $28.18 per ounce, platinum eased 0.8% to $940.40 and palladium slipped 1.5% to $918.63.

