AGL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.79%)
AIRLINK 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
DFML 43.85 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (8.89%)
DGKC 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
FCCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
FFBL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.09%)
HUBC 153.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.38%)
NBP 48.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.25%)
OGDC 132.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.49%)
PAEL 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.95%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.87%)
PRL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PTC 12.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.11%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.94%)
TOMCL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.11%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TREET 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,402 Increased By 57.1 (0.68%)
BR30 26,555 Increased By 207.6 (0.79%)
KSE100 79,437 Increased By 449.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,491 Increased By 125.5 (0.49%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices flat as investors focus on US economic data

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 10:29am

Gold prices struggled for momentum on Wednesday, with investors awaiting U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut timeline.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,408.88 per ounce, as of 0208 GMT. U.S. gold futures ticked up 0.1% to $2,408.80.

Investors expect key U.S. data releases this week, including the second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) reading on Thursday and the June personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index number on Friday, to offer more cues about the rate-cut timeline.

“If either the GDP or core PCE figures produce an upside beat, this could provide a stumbling block for gold in the short term on dollar strength,” said Tim Waterer, KCM Trade’s chief market analyst.

But “the near-term outlook for gold remains constructive from a fundamental point of view, given that the Fed appears to be on the doorstep of a rate cut.”

The Fed will cut interest rates just twice this year, in September and December, as resilient U.S. consumer demand warrants a cautious approach despite easing inflation, according to a growing majority of economists in a Reuters poll.

Gold snaps 4-day losing streak as traders await US economic data

Bullion prices scaled an all-time high of $2,483.60 last week amid rising bets of rate cuts. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Meanwhile, India slashed import duties on gold and silver to 6% from 15%, which ANZ said should support jewellery manufacturing in the world’s second-biggest consumer of bullion and add to an already favourable backdrop for demand.

Gold was trading at a premium in India for the first time in 11 weeks on Tuesday.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.1% to $29.19 per ounce.

“Growth estimates in photovoltaic panel usage have been markedly revised higher, resulting in silver demand draws far exceeding supply. A price squeeze within a few years is becoming more likely,” Sprott Asset Management said in a report.

Platinum was steady at $943.90 and palladium eased 0.1% to $924.75.

Gold Gold Prices gold rate Global Gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices flat as investors focus on US economic data

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

Oil prices rise as US crude, fuel inventories seen shrinking

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Read more stories