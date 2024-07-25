AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,295 Decreased By -111.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 26,102 Decreased By -351.9 (-1.33%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips on gloomy Chinese demand outlook

Reuters Published July 25, 2024 Updated July 25, 2024 08:15pm

Oil prices slipped on Thursday as lacklustre Chinese consumption signalled weaker demand from the world’s biggest crude importer, outweighing support from Wednesday’s data showing large draws on U.S. oil inventories.

Brent crude futures for September fell 91 cents, or 1.1%, to $80.80 a barrel by 1315 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September slid 85 cents, or 1.1%, to $76.74.

Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 per barrel during the session.

Oil had risen on Wednesday, snapping consecutive sessions of declines after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories fell by more than expected to 3.7 million barrels last week.

Oil prices rise off six-week lows as US fuel stocks decline

U.S. gasoline stocks dropped by 5.6 million barrels, against analyst expectations of a 400,000-barrel draw.

“Despite draws in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks, investors remained wary about weakening demand in China and expectations of advancing ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas added to pressure,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, owned by Nissan Securities.

China’s oil imports and refinery runs this year have trended lower than in 2023 on weaker fuel demand amid sluggish economic growth, government data shows.

“Growing concerns over the strength of oil demand in the short to medium term have acquired a strong grip on market sentiment,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insight.

In the Middle East, efforts to reach a ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza between Israel and militant group Hamas have gained momentum over the past month. A breakthrough could erode lingering threats to supply and send prices lower.

“With continued, and according to some sources, conciliatory developments in Gaza peace talks, oil prices are finding it increasingly hard to hang on to intermittent rallies,” said John Evans, analyst at oil broker PVM in a note.

However, keeping investors on their toes, Israeli forces advanced deeper into some towns on the eastern side of Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Thursday, hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. lawmakers he was actively engaged in bringing hostages home.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, meanwhile, is still expected to introduce a first round of interest rate cuts in September, after fresh data on Thursday showed U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, but inflation subsided.

Lower interest rates should spur economic growth, leading to more oil consumption.

In Canada, hundreds of wildfires are burning in the western provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, including in the area of oil sands hub, Fort McMurray.

Crude Oil Oil prices Oil Brent crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil slips on gloomy Chinese demand outlook

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses 928 points

ECP notifies 39 MNAs as PTI lawmakers after Supreme Court’s order

Rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to attend inauguration ceremony of Iran’s president next week: FO

May 9 riots: LHC annuls physical remand of Imran Khan in 12 cases

Maple Leaf Cement looks to increase stake, control in Agritech Limited

Russia, China FMs meet as ASEAN talks get underway in Laos

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim quarterly profit surges 495% YoY, clocks in at Rs8.3bn

Pakistan’s salaried class paying over 9 times more tax than in India: PBC

Gold price per tola declines Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories