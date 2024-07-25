AGL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
AIRLINK 108.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.72%)
DCL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
DFML 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
DGKC 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FFL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.33%)
OGDC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 116.21 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.66%)
PRL 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.82%)
PTC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 56.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
TREET 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.9%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,440 Increased By 33.9 (0.4%)
BR30 26,542 Increased By 88.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,685 Increased By 288 (0.36%)
KSE30 25,585 Increased By 66.4 (0.26%)
China stocks slide to five-month low

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:35am

HONG KONG: Chinese stocks declined on Wednesday, with the Shanghai Composite Index hitting its lowest level in over five months, as investors turned to risk-off mode amid weak economic data and US election risks.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped below the key 2,900 level briefly, but it was slightly above 2,900 points at the close.

Hong Kong stocks also dipped, dragged down by electric vehicle makers following disappointing second-quarter results from Tesla. NIO and XPENG fell 4.4% and 5%, respectively.

The Hang Seng Tech index dropped 1.5%.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.46% at 2,901.95. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.63%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.56%, the consumer staples sector down 1.13%, the real estate index down 2.88% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.89%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended 1.32% lower and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.229%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was down 158.31 points, or 0.91%, at 17,311.05. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.85% to 6,142.32.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.4%, while the IT sector dipped 1.47%, the financial sector ended 0.78% lower and the property sector dipped 1.27%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.35%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.11%.

