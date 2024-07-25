KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (July 24, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 278.50 279.75 AED 75.65 76.40 EURO 300.63 303.63 SAR 73.90 74.61 GBP 357.40 360.83 INTERBANK 278.40 278.55 JPY 1.77 1.81 =========================================================================

