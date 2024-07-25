KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (July 24, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.50 279.75 AED 75.65 76.40
EURO 300.63 303.63 SAR 73.90 74.61
GBP 357.40 360.83 INTERBANK 278.40 278.55
JPY 1.77 1.81
=========================================================================
