Jul 25, 2024
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:35am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (July 24, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               278.50   279.75    AED                75.65     76.40
EURO                300.63   303.63    SAR                73.90     74.61
GBP                 357.40   360.83    INTERBANK         278.40    278.55
JPY                                                        1.77      1.81
=========================================================================

