AGL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.93%)
AIRLINK 109.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.97%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
DFML 44.30 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (10.01%)
DGKC 88.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
FFBL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.98%)
HUBC 151.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.56%)
MLCF 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.73%)
OGDC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PPL 115.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.56%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.22%)
TOMCL 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.76%)
TPLP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.99%)
TREET 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 32.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,402 Increased By 57.9 (0.69%)
BR30 26,437 Increased By 89.9 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,433 Increased By 445.9 (0.56%)
KSE30 25,516 Increased By 151.2 (0.6%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets mixed; Saudi extends losses

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 03:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Wednesday as corporate earnings failed to cheer investors, while the Saudi index was on course to fall for a third consecutive session.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.2%, with Saudi National Bank, the country’s top lender, losing 0.5%.

The kingdom’s economic growth will likely be one of the slowest among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who lowered growth forecasts from three months ago due to extended oil output cuts.

Economists said lower oil revenues were likely to constrain investments in non-oil sectors, affecting the overall expansion of the Saudi economy in 2024.

On the other hand, Saudi Telecom Company gained 0.8%, after reporting quarterly net profit of 3.03 billion riyals ($807.76 million), up from 3.01 billion riyals a year earlier.

The telco also proposed a cash dividend of 0.40 riyal per share for the second quarter.

Major Gulf markets gain on earnings, US rate-cut hopes; Dubai eases

Al Jouf Cement rose 2.2%, as the firm signed a 104.2 million riyals contract to sell cement to Webuild S.p.A for Neom projects.

The cement manufacturer also rescheduled two bank facilities worth 528.5 million riyals from two different lenders.

Dubai’s main share index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 5.5% jump in MashreqBank.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%, with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank gaining 0.5% ahead of its earnings announcement.

The United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank - which is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings - eased 0.3%.

The Qatari benchmark lost 0.1%, hit by a 0.3% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Separately, Qatar Airways has ordered 20 more Boeing 777-9 planes, expanding its order book for the U.S. planemaker’s 777X family of jets to almost 100, the companies said at the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday.

Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Major Gulf markets

Comments

200 characters

Major Gulf markets mixed; Saudi extends losses

Strategic reforms roadmap: 11 ministries to liaise with consultants

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

Federal cabinet meeting begins with PM Shehbaz in chair

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax jumps 40% in Apr-Jun

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

Oil prices hover near lowest in six weeks

At least 18 dead in Nepal plane crash, officials say

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

Read more stories