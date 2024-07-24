AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024
Markets Print 2024-07-24

Gold snaps 4-day losing streak

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

BENGALURU: Gold prices drifted higher on Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as investors awaited US economic data later this week for more insights on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate-cut plans. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,405.13 per ounce at 1230 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,483.60 last week. US gold futures gained 0.5% to $2,407.00.

“Spot gold prices should remain supported by persistent expectations (of) the Fed’s eventual policy pivot. Further US political instability could also add to the safe haven bids for the precious metal,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group. Investors are looking to a US report on gross domestic product for the second quarter on Thursday and personal consumption expenditures data for June on Friday for clues on the Fed’s interest rate cut path. “Should the incoming GDP and PCE data paint a “goldilocks” scenario for the US economy, which allows the Fed to move interest rates lower, that should help keep gold above $2400,” Tan said.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold its next policy meeting at the end of July. Markets are anticipating a 94% chance of a rate cut by the central bank in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. On the political front, US Vice President Kamala Harris, who became the presumed Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden withdrew from his re-election campaign on Sunday, will campaign in the state of Wisconsin.

