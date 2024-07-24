AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-24

Malaysian palm oil surrenders early gains

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

BEIJING: Malaysian palm oil futures gave up early gains on Tuesday, ending a five-day rally amid concerns around India’s annual budget although support from strong July exports capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 18 ringgit, or 0.45%, to 3,967 ringgit ($849.65) a metric ton.

It had gained 0.8% during early trade. The market had traded on a cautious note before India’s budget was released, as traders were worried that the government would revise import duties on vegetable oils, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

India unveiled spending of billions of dollars to create new jobs and satisfy key coalition partners in the first budget by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government after an election setback, aiming to win back voters and retain political support.

The budget did not announce any changes to vegetable oil tax. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-20 jumped between 39.2% and 41.4% from the same period in June, cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Saturday. Top producer Indonesia launched a trial of palm oil-based biodiesel, known as B40, on a train on Monday, news outlet CNN Indonesia quoted an energy ministry official as saying.

LSEG Agriculture Research said the benchmark palm oil futures contract may trend up towards the resistance levels of 4,000-4,020 ringgit per metric ton this week, with support at 3,840-3,860 ringgit. Oil prices were flat after a European Central Bank official hinted at a possible rate cut in September, offsetting pressure from renewed hopes of a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.

Palm Oil palm oil rates

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil surrenders early gains

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

PTI chief explains to ECP why he cannot furnish details

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

Israel slams deal to include Hamas in post-war Gaza govt

Read more stories