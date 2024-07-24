Markets Print 2024-07-24
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (July 23, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.50 280.00 AED 75.50 76.25
EURO 300.91 303.91 SAR 73.75 74.46
GBP 357.57 361.10 INTERBANK 278.30 278.45
JPY 1.75 1.80
=========================================================================
