Markets Print 2024-07-24
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 23, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,987.09
High: 79,585.34
Low: 78,634.15
Net Change: 447.90
Volume (000): 137,603
Value (000): 8,401,190
Makt Cap (000) 2,495,580,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,412.24
NET CH (+) 353.19
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,775.59
NET CH (+) 6.01
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,560.77
NET CH (+) 19.41
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,637.30
NET CH (+) 240.58
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,686.66
NET CH (+) 60.31
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,125.52
NET CH (+) 51.91
------------------------------------
As on: 23- JULY -2024
====================================
