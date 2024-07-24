KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 23, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,987.09 High: 79,585.34 Low: 78,634.15 Net Change: 447.90 Volume (000): 137,603 Value (000): 8,401,190 Makt Cap (000) 2,495,580,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,412.24 NET CH (+) 353.19 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,775.59 NET CH (+) 6.01 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,560.77 NET CH (+) 19.41 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,637.30 NET CH (+) 240.58 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,686.66 NET CH (+) 60.31 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,125.52 NET CH (+) 51.91 ------------------------------------ As on: 23- JULY -2024 ====================================

