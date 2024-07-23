Pakistan Print 2024-07-23
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (July 22, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (July 23, 2024)
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
Hyderabad 40-31 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 39-30 (ºC) 24-00 (%)
Karachi 39-30 (ºC) 12-00 (%) 38-28 (ºC) 10-00 (%)
Lahore 39-30 (°C) 12-00 (%) 38-28 (°C) 10-00 (%)
Larkana 43-33 (°C) 16-00 (%) 45-32 (°C) 08-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 40-30 (ºC) 21-00 (%) 40-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 35-22 (ºC) 08-00 (%) 36-23 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Peshawar 42-30 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 43-29 (ºC) 03-00 (%)
Quetta 34-20 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 37-20 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 39-28 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 38-26 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Sukkur 43-33 (ºC) 18-00 (%) 44-30 (ºC) 10-00 (%)
KARACHI
Sunset: 07:21 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:54 am (Tomorrow)
