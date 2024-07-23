Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-23

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (July 22, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (July 23, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2024 08:29am

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (July 22, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (July 23, 2024) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         40-31 (ºC) 25-00 (%)        39-30 (ºC) 24-00 (%)
Karachi           39-30 (ºC) 12-00 (%)        38-28 (ºC) 10-00 (%)
Lahore            39-30 (°C) 12-00 (%)        38-28 (°C) 10-00 (%)
Larkana           43-33 (°C) 16-00 (%)        45-32 (°C) 08-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        40-30 (ºC) 21-00 (%)        40-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      35-22 (ºC) 08-00 (%)        36-23 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Peshawar          42-30 (ºC) 03-00 (%)        43-29 (ºC) 03-00 (%)
Quetta            34-20 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        37-20 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        39-28 (ºC) 04-00 (%)        38-26 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Sukkur            43-33 (ºC) 18-00 (%)        44-30 (ºC) 10-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:21 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:54 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

weather report weather forecast pakistan weather

Comments

200 characters

The Weather

PM to head panel to boost investment

Chinese co lodges complaint against SBP

NA panel briefed about PIA sell-off progress

PSP in Discos: World Bank stresses setting up PIU

IPC re-notified: Govt seeks out of the box solution to NHP issue

Investor transactions: PSX transitions to ‘One-Share Marketable Lot’ system

No targeted subsidy for ministry: 95pc of PR budget being spent on pension, pay, fuel

PTA prepares tariff for cellular mobile services regulations

SME sector’s access to finance priority area: DG SBP

No passport for asylum seekers: Govt reverses its policy decision

Read more stories