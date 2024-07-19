IK moves LHC against physical remand

LAHORE: The former PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday approached the Lahore High Court against his ten-day physical remand in twelve May 9 riots related cases.

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on July 15 had allowed the custody of Imran to a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of police after marking his attendance on video call of Whatsapp from Adiala jail.

The petitioner through his counsel argued that the law does not permit a court to grant physical remand of an accused, who is not produced before it.

He stated that the remand of the petitioner was unjustifiable as he was not required for the purpose of investigation because the FIRs were wholly silent about his specific role.

He said during the alleged occurrence of the May 9 the petitioner was in the NAB custody.

He; therefore, asked the court to set aside the impugned order of the ATC for being unlawful.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024