Five reported killed in Croatian nursing home

BELGRADE: Five people were killed by a gunman in a Croatian nursing home in the city of Daruvar, east of Zagreb, Croatian media reported. Police officials were not available immediately to confirm the shooting.

The killer, who had initially fled the scene, was later arrested by the police, Croatia’s HINA news agency reported, citing the Daruvar news portal.

“A man entered the nursing home and began shooting,” HINA reported.